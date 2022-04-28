Short Interest in abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Drops By 70.8%

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 70.8% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded abrdn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get abrdn alerts:

SLFPY stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.36. 858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.46. abrdn has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $16.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.3394 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 6.12%.

abrdn Company Profile (Get Rating)

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.