Short Interest in abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Drops By 70.8%

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 70.8% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded abrdn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
SLFPY stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.36. 858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.46. abrdn has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $16.96.
abrdn Company Profile (Get Rating)
abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
