Short Interest in B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Declines By 73.2%

B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a decline of 73.2% from the March 31st total of 118,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,494,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
B2Digital stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,814,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,211,690. B2Digital has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.
About B2Digital (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on B2Digital (BTDG)
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for B2Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.