Short Interest in B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Declines By 73.2%

B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a decline of 73.2% from the March 31st total of 118,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,494,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

B2Digital stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,814,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,211,690. B2Digital has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

About B2Digital (Get Rating)

B2Digital, Incorporated operates as a live event sports company in the United States. It creates and develops league champions; and develops systems and technologies for event management, digital ticketing sales, digital video distribution, digital marketing, PPV, fighter management, merchandise sales, brand management, and financial control systems.

