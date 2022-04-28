Short Interest in Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Drops By 76.8%

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 76.8% from the March 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of BLOZF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.45. 88,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,572. Cannabix Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $1.20. The company has a market cap of $51.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50.
Cannabix Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
