Short Interest in FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC) Declines By 88.9%

FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS FALC traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,330. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16. FalconStor Software has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.81 million during the quarter. FalconStor Software had a net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 14.85%.

FalconStor Software, Inc, a storage software company, enables enterprise customers and managed service providers to secure, migrate, and protect their data worldwide. The company offers FalconStor Virtual Tape Library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome legacy physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being forced to replace their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor StorSafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor Continuous Data Protector delivers instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor Network Storage Server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments.

