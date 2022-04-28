Short Interest in GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Increases By 483.0%

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a growth of 483.0% from the March 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GERS traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.10. 13,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,752. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11. GreenShift has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.15.

GreenShift Company Profile

GreenShift Corporation develops and commercializes clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources for the ethanol industry in the United States. The company's corn oil extraction technology integrates into the back-end of existing dry mill corn ethanol plants to extract and recover inedible crude corn oil, which is used in the production of advanced carbon-neutral liquid fuels and other biomass-derived alternatives to fossil fuel-based products.

