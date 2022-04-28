Short Interest in Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Declines By 75.8%

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 75.8% from the March 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:GBLBY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.52. 9,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,842. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Company Profile

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA invests in a portfolio of industrial and services companies operating in various sectors. The company operates through five segments: Holding, Imerys, Sapiens/Webhelp, Canyon/GfG Capital, and Sienna Investment Managers. It operates in Belgium, other European countries, North America, and internationally.

