Short Interest in Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HHULY) Grows By 700.0%

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HHULY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas cut Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €14.00 ($15.05) price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HHULY opened at 8.57 on Thursday. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of 7.50 and a 52 week high of 13.46.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as in Trieste, Italy.

