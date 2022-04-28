Short Interest in Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Increases By 261.1%

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 261.1% from the March 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32.5 days.

HERXF has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Héroux-Devtek presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

Shares of HERXF stock opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.85. Héroux-Devtek has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $15.38.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

