Short Interest in Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Declines By 78.1%

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a decline of 78.1% from the March 31st total of 209,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Ilika stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,117. Ilika has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84.

Ilika Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities, consumer electronics, and medical sectors.

