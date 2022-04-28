Short Interest in Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Declines By 89.0%

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 89.0% from the March 31st total of 75,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,622,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Lithium stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,401. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 million, a P/E ratio of -32.20 and a beta of 1.28. Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.09.
Lithium Company Profile (Get Rating)
