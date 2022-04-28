Short Interest in Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Declines By 89.0%

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 89.0% from the March 31st total of 75,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,622,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Lithium stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,401. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 million, a P/E ratio of -32.20 and a beta of 1.28. Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.09.

Lithium Corporation, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals in Nevada and British Columbia. It explores for lithium/boron/potassium, graphite, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interests in the Fish Lake Valley property that includes 143 claims covering an area of approximately 11,360 acres located in northern Esmeralda County in west central Nevada; and San Emidio property comprising 10 claims, which cover an area of approximately 1,600 acres located in Washoe County in northwestern Nevada.

