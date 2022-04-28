Short Interest in Logan Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LPHHF) Rises By 463.2%

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2022

Logan Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LPHHFGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 490,000 shares, a growth of 463.2% from the March 31st total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Logan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LPHHF remained flat at $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday. Logan Group has a 1 year low of 0.88 and a 1 year high of 1.06.

Logan Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Logan Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated property developer in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Leasing, Construction and Decoration Contracts and Others, and Urban Redevelopment Business.

