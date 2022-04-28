Short Interest in Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Declines By 70.5%

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 70.5% from the March 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Powertap Hydrogen Capital stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.18. 45,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,372. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.31. Powertap Hydrogen Capital has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $1.34.
About Powertap Hydrogen Capital
