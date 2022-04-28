Short Interest in Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Declines By 70.5%

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 70.5% from the March 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Powertap Hydrogen Capital stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.18. 45,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,372. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.31. Powertap Hydrogen Capital has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $1.34.

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, buyouts. It prefers to invest in equity, bridge loans, secured loans, unsecured loans, convertible debentures, warrants and options, joint ventures, partnerships, royalties, streaming investments, net profit interests and other hybrid instruments.

