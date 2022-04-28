Short Interest in Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Rises By 197.8%

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,600 shares, a growth of 197.8% from the March 31st total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 371.5 days.

Shares of Richelieu Hardware stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.51. 6 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.30. Richelieu Hardware has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $40.24.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$53.50 to C$54.50 in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

