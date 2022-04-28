Short Interest in Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Declines By 72.8%

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a decrease of 72.8% from the March 31st total of 121,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
RVSDF traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 45,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,167. Riverside Resources has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13.
Riverside Resources Company Profile
