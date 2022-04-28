Short Interest in Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Declines By 72.8%

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a decrease of 72.8% from the March 31st total of 121,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

RVSDF traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 45,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,167. Riverside Resources has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13.

Get Riverside Resources alerts:

Riverside Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Oakes, High Lake Greenstone Belt, Longrose, Pichette, and Kenora projects located in Canada; and the La Silla, Sandy, Tajitos, and Ariel projects located in Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Riverside Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverside Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.