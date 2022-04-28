Short Interest in Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Drops By 87.1%

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 87.1% from the March 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TTNDY traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $69.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.20. Techtronic Industries has a one year low of $66.03 and a one year high of $113.19.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Techtronic Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products worldwide. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories for consumer, trade, professional, and industrial users under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

