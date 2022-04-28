Short Interest in The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Declines By 85.7%

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the March 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The European Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of The European Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $565,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The European Equity Fund by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 188,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 33,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The European Equity Fund alerts:

Shares of The European Equity Fund stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $8.37. 9,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,151. The European Equity Fund has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $12.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The European Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The European Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.