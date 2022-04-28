Short Interest in United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Declines By 84.3%

United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 84.3% from the March 31st total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UMLGF traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.96. 413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,413. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average is $3.00. United Malt Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42.

United Malt Group Limited processes and supplies malt and craft ingredients to brewers, distillers, and food markets in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through Processing and Warehouse & Distribution segments. It is also involved in the distribution and sale of malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts, and related products to craft brewers.

