Short Interest in United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Declines By 84.3%

United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 84.3% from the March 31st total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS UMLGF traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.96. 413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,413. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average is $3.00. United Malt Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42.
About United Malt Group (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Malt Group (UMLGF)
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
Receive News & Ratings for United Malt Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Malt Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.