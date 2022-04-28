Short Interest in Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Drops By 97.1%

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the March 31st total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.20.

Shares of VLOWY stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,060. Vallourec has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.76.

Vallourec ( OTCMKTS:VLOWY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Vallourec had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 2.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vallourec will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vallourec Company Profile

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for oil and gas, industry, and power generation in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

