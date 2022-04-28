Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.650-$3.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $835 million-$850 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $843.93 million.Shutterstock also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.65-$3.80 EPS.

Shares of SSTK stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.21. 1,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,439. Shutterstock has a one year low of $73.41 and a one year high of $128.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $199.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.01 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SSTK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shutterstock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.75.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 30,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.72, for a total value of $2,893,417.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,557 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $138,230.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,229 shares of company stock valued at $18,885,608 in the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,858,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,838,000 after buying an additional 246,016 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Shutterstock by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,328,000 after buying an additional 22,519 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the 4th quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

