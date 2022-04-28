Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.13

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and traded as high as $2.25. Siebert Financial shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 38,582 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.42. The stock has a market cap of $67.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Siebert Financial ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 11.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIEB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 395.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 43,439 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Siebert Financial by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Siebert Financial during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Siebert Financial by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 29,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Siebert Financial during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.