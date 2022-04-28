Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Stock Holdings Increased by Frazier Management LLC

Frazier Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,264,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460,194 shares during the period. Sierra Oncology makes up 2.1% of Frazier Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Frazier Management LLC owned approximately 8.40% of Sierra Oncology worth $27,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRRA. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,313,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,803,000 after purchasing an additional 295,339 shares during the period. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the third quarter valued at $8,979,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the third quarter valued at $935,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 27.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the third quarter worth about $491,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright downgraded Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Lifesci Capital cut Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

In related news, major shareholder Llp Abingworth purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $4,050,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $70,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,125,000 shares of company stock worth $30,375,000 and sold 17,553 shares worth $584,717. Corporate insiders own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRA traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.51. 570,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,803. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day moving average is $28.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.57. Sierra Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.07). Analysts expect that Sierra Oncology, Inc. will post -4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally bioavailable Janus kinase 1 (JAK 1), JAK2, and Activin A receptor type 1 (ACVR1) inhibitor.

