SingularityDAO (SDAO) Price Hits $1.17 on Exchanges

SingularityDAO (SDAO) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. SingularityDAO has a total market capitalization of $45.21 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SingularityDAO has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityDAO coin can now be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00002957 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00032283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00102090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

SingularityDAO Profile

SDAO is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,560,574 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

Buying and Selling SingularityDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

