SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SITE Centers had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. SITE Centers updated its FY22 guidance to $1.10-$1.15 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.100-$1.150 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SITC traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.37. The company had a trading volume of 82,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,184. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.91. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.12%.

SITC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

In other news, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $590,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $153,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SITE Centers by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,358,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,749,000 after acquiring an additional 543,773 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SITE Centers by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its position in SITE Centers by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in SITE Centers by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,040,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,475,000 after acquiring an additional 502,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in SITE Centers by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 237,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.