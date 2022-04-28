SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SJW Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 5.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Shares of SJW stock traded up $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $60.71. 100,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,144. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.26 and a 200 day moving average of $68.03. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69.

Get SJW Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth about $17,438,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SJW Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,534,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,526,000 after acquiring an additional 143,745 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SJW Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SJW Group by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 10,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SJW Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 529,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,748,000 after buying an additional 14,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SJW Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SJW Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

SJW Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.