Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $524.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) will post sales of $524.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $495.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $536.90 million. Sleep Number reported sales of $484.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year sales of $2.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $527.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.38 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 4.16%. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sleep Number from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,042,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.58. 6,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,302. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $41.47 and a 12 month high of $121.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.05 and a 200-day moving average of $71.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.65.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

