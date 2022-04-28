SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SLRC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLR Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SLR Investment from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC opened at $16.75 on Monday. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.53. The company has a market capitalization of $707.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.17 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 42.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is currently 116.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SLR Investment by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SLR Investment by 19.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in SLR Investment by 11.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 123,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 12,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SLR Investment in the third quarter worth about $194,000. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

