Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.84

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.84 and traded as low as $4.47. Smart Powerr shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 32,385 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG)
Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the recycling energy business in China. The company designs, finances, constructs, installs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. It provides waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the Blast Furnace Top Gas Recovery Turbine Unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generate electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.
