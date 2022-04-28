SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.
SMBK stock opened at $24.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.35. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $28.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.71.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SmartFinancial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.
SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.
