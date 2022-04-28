SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

SMBK stock opened at $24.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.35. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $28.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SmartFinancial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SmartFinancial by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,206,000 after purchasing an additional 139,990 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SmartFinancial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SmartFinancial by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SmartFinancial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in SmartFinancial by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

