SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 9.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Shares of SMBK stock opened at $24.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day moving average is $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.71. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $28.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 97.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SMBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on SmartFinancial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

