Smith Moore & CO. Acquires 53 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 22,117.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 752,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,581,000 after buying an additional 748,903 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,626,904,000 after buying an additional 436,250 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 576.1% during the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 491,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $247,277,000 after purchasing an additional 418,595 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 25.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $980,300,000 after purchasing an additional 406,091 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Broadcom by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 670,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $445,964,000 after purchasing an additional 365,162 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $559.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $594.69 and a 200-day moving average of $584.22. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $228.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $672.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

