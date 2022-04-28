Smith Moore & CO. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after buying an additional 1,550,631 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $106.97 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.64 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.02.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.