Smith Moore & CO. Decreases Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Smith Moore & CO. lowered its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,178,364 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Shares of MPC opened at $87.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.59. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $93.16.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.48%.

About Marathon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.