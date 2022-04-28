Smith Moore & CO. Grows Stock Holdings in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO. owned about 0.09% of Steel Partners worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLP. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Steel Partners by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Steel Partners by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Partners by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 92,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 7,971 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,387,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPLP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Steel Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Steel Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE SPLP opened at $41.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.83. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $431.86 million for the quarter.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

