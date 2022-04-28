Smith Moore & CO. Has $382,000 Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,354,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,769,000 after purchasing an additional 824,291 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $820,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 752,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,912,000 after purchasing an additional 94,866 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,221,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,663,000 after purchasing an additional 227,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 101,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $169.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.68. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $160.50 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $181.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Edward Jones downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.05.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

