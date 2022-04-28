Smith Moore & CO. Has $553,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Smith Moore & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 324,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,737,000 after purchasing an additional 91,839 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $2,204,000. Brightworth boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 401,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,994,000 after buying an additional 22,451 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $4,629,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,046,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,713,000 after buying an additional 243,331 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $76.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.56. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $76.10 and a twelve month high of $87.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

