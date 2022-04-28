Smith Moore & CO. Has $729,000 Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,924,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,431,000 after purchasing an additional 720,911 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,220,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,202,000 after buying an additional 406,118 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,205,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,172,000 after buying an additional 204,930 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,155,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,220,000 after buying an additional 472,407 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,103,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,912,000 after buying an additional 373,312 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDU opened at $26.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDU. StockNews.com began coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

