Smith Moore & CO. Lowers Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $83.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.10.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

