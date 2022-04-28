Smith Moore & CO. Purchases Shares of 32,500 FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW)

Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOXW. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $198,000. Context Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition by 45.3% in the third quarter. Context Advisory LLC now owns 30,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition by 10.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition by 340.0% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 49,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 38,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $990,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXW opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $10.09.

Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology and/or telemedicine sector of the healthcare industry in North America.

