Smith Moore & CO. Raises Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $253,727,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,277,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,893,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,815 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in PayPal by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $897,536,000 after purchasing an additional 950,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $179,152,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.30.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $82.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.12 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.55.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

