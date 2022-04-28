Smith Moore & CO. Sells 250 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Smith Moore & CO. cut its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFX. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,911,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 75.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $126,363,000 after acquiring an additional 144,456 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,263,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,228,833,000 after acquiring an additional 82,510 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,386,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 573,704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $188,452,000 after acquiring an additional 62,059 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFX opened at $316.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.10. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.15.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 13.28%.

TFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Teleflex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.08.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

