Snowball Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. Over the last week, Snowball has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. Snowball has a total market cap of $565,986.42 and approximately $4,615.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snowball coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00043085 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,845.72 or 0.07297962 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00053094 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Snowball Coin Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,617,074 coins and its circulating supply is 5,103,523 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

