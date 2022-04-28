Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Solid Biosciences had a negative net margin of 530.02% and a negative return on equity of 31.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ SLDB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.59. 1,533,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.23. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $5.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.49.

SLDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solid Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.65.

In other news, COO Joel Solomon Zev Schneider sold 30,504 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $33,554.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 53,632 shares of company stock worth $59,004 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Solid Biosciences by 265.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 18,670 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Solid Biosciences by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy.

