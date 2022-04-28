Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.82

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.82 and traded as high as $5.98. Sono-Tek shares last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 6,154 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sono-Tek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average is $6.31. The company has a market cap of $94.01 million, a PE ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.27.

In related news, Director Joseph Riemer acquired 6,000 shares of Sono-Tek stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $31,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 7.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOTK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sono-Tek during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sono-Tek during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sono-Tek during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sono-Tek during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sono-Tek during the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Sono-Tek Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOTK)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

