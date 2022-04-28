Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.98. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 25,719 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.22.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 46.46% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the period. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA)

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for various applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Epicyn, an antimicrobial facial cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis.

