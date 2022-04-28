Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $41.64

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.64 and traded as low as $38.00. Sound Financial Bancorp shares last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 2,602 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $98.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.62.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Sound Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFBC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 23.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sound Financial Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $907,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 168,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 23,645 shares in the last quarter. 43.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

