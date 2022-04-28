Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 42.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

SBSI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.14. 702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,602. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.60. Southside Bancshares has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $45.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

SBSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Southside Bancshares news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $78,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,797,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after acquiring an additional 19,235 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 42,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

