Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Rating) were down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

The company has a current ratio of 12.14, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61.

About Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG)

Sow Good Inc engages in the production of the nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry in the United States. It also sells freeze dried snacks and smoothies online. The company was formerly known as Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc and changed its name to Sow Good Inc in January 2021. Sow Good Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Irving, Texas.

