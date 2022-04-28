S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Position Reduced by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc reduced its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises 3.1% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI stock traded up $5.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $386.55. 1,689,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $363.54 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $396.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $427.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $454.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.14.

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.