SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Briaud Financial Planning Inc

Briaud Financial Planning Inc trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 51.9% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $95,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $44,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $176.93. 6,381,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,717,829. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $160.68 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.03 and a 200 day moving average of $173.26.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.