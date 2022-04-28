SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPYV opened at $40.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.24 and a 52 week high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.